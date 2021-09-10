Alpha Family Trust Purchases 34,270 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Alpha Family Trust lifted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 372.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares during the quarter. Twilio comprises 5.6% of Alpha Family Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in Twilio were worth $17,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Twilio by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO traded down $6.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $346.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,357. The business has a fifty day moving average of $371.91 and a 200 day moving average of $358.90. The company has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.89 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.23 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total value of $17,780,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,516 shares of company stock worth $75,900,110. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.96.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

