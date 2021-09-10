Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Cut by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22,285 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $145,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $23.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,847.80. 49,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,414. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,701.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,406.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

