Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder Buys $44,544.00 in Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $44,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 10,277 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $131,545.60.

On Thursday, August 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 854 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $10,452.96.

Alta Equipment Group stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.85. 37,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $13.03. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $415.86 million, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 2.01.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.10 million. Research analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALTG shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Alta Equipment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alta Equipment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 104.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter valued at $107,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

