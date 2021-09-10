Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 118,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 502.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 25,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.61. The company has a market capitalization of $93.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.90%.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

