Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Trading Down 1.3%

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) shares were down 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$65.98 and last traded at C$66.50. Approximately 50,712 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 92,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$67.41.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 85.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$60.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.82%.

About Altus Group (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

