Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Down to $22.41

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.41, but opened at $21.65. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $21.80, with a volume of 4,825 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.73 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 522,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 29,664 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 188,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 49,376 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 668.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 50,778 shares during the last quarter.

About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.