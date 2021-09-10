Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Twin Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.3% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after buying an additional 32,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,484.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,466.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3,324.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

