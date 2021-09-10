Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Shares Gap Down to $16.85

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.85, but opened at $16.28. Ambrx Biopharma shares last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth $2,824,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $640,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,820,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,176,000. 36.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile (NYSE:AMAM)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

