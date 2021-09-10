AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UHAL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AMERCO by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in AMERCO by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in AMERCO by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in AMERCO by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in AMERCO by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 31.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow acquired 81,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $551.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,139,485.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,896,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $655.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $618.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $598.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.86. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $345.19 and a 1-year high of $677.34.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 47.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

