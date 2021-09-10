American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 134,732 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,732 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.30% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $5,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 3.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average of $8.21. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $11.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.69%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

