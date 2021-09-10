American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 24,149 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.19% of Terex worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,818,000 after purchasing an additional 133,063 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Terex by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 53,373 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Terex in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $46.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.34 and a 200 day moving average of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.66. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.12 million. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

Terex Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.