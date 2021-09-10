American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 46,137 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,137 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.27% of Vista Outdoor worth $7,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 350.9% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 46,338 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 29.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $481,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSTO opened at $40.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average is $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.42. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VSTO. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

