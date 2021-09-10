American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 46,137 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,137 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.27% of Vista Outdoor worth $7,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 350.9% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 46,338 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 29.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $481,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of VSTO opened at $40.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average is $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.42. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on VSTO. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.
Vista Outdoor Company Profile
Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.
