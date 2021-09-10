American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 71,883 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,883 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.25% of Allegheny Technologies worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000.

ATI opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average is $21.34. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.80.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegheny Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

