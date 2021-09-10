American Century Companies Inc. Buys 26,149 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,149 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $7,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,458,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,440,000 after purchasing an additional 204,057 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 904,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,473,000 after buying an additional 15,265 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,810,000 after purchasing an additional 56,854 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 595,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $22,249,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $41,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

SFBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $73.07 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $74.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.55 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

