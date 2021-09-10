American Century Companies Inc. Buys 30,382 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,382 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Cabot worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the first quarter worth $52,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 14.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.45 and a beta of 1.64. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.70 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

CBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

