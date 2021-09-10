American Century Companies Inc. Buys 3,261 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 74.6% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 162,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,364,000 after acquiring an additional 69,465 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 79.3% in the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 19,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 53.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 447,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,857,000 after buying an additional 12,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE opened at $364.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $363.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $210.18 and a 12 month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

