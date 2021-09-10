American Century Companies Inc. Buys 353,727 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 979.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,847 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,727 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.10% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $69,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $192,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Johnson Rice downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $18.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

