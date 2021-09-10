American Century Companies Inc. Buys 42,194 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,194 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Mueller Industries worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 24.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Mueller Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 4.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MLI opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.76. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

