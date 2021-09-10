American Century Companies Inc. Buys 47,089 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,089 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.26% of Callon Petroleum worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $45,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPE. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

CPE stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $60.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.48.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

