American Century Companies Inc. Buys 47,260 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.21% of American Equity Investment Life worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

In related news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

NYSE AEL opened at $30.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.21. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average of $31.34.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.87 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 23.38%. Equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.