American Century Companies Inc. Buys 9,748 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,385 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,748 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.18% of Bank of Hawaii worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $496,823.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $478,830.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,857,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,666 shares of company stock valued at $5,222,961. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $80.13 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $99.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 72.54%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

