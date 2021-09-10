American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 698.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,052,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670,201 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.45% of New Gold worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NGD. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 22,681 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 82,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17. New Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on New Gold from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

