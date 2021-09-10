American Century Companies Inc. Has $6.32 Million Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,777 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Sanmina worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Sanmina by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $39.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.75. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

