American Century Companies Inc. Has $6.58 Million Stock Position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,768 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,605 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.12% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,961.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $32,052.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,067 shares of company stock valued at $376,153 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALV stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.33. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $515.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.94.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

KALV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

