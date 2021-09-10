American Century Companies Inc. Has $6.87 Million Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,099 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $6,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ABB during the 1st quarter worth $4,015,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ABB by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 204,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 105,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ABB in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,814,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of ABB by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of ABB stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $38.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $36.78 target price on ABB and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.74.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.