American Century Companies Inc. Has $7.16 Million Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 42,914 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.29% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $7,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

TPH opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.48. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.22.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $161,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $265,761.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,431.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.