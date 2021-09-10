American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 281.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,052 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.19% of Mercury General worth $6,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Mercury General by 21.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 16,113 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Mercury General by 16.6% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Mercury General by 17.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Mercury General by 9.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $58.47 on Friday. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $67.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $959.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently 45.67%.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

