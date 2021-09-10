American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 35,076 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.23% of Renewable Energy Group worth $6,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 69.2% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter worth $6,214,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 30.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

REGI opened at $45.88 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.92.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cynthia J. Warner acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.94 per share, with a total value of $74,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,384.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $664,168.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 71,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and have sold 33,151 shares worth $1,950,627. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

