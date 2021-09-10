American Century Companies Inc. Invests $6.68 Million in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,681,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LDOS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LDOS opened at $99.06 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.51 and a 200-day moving average of $100.21. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

