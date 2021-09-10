American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,247 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.31% of Big Lots worth $7,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Big Lots by 232.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BIG stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.31. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.05 and a 12 month high of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

