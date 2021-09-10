American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,449 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.24% of Matson worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 31,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Matson by 463.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Matson in the second quarter worth $2,595,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the second quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Matson by 94.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Matson news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $389,740.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $313,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,333,216.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,608 shares of company stock worth $3,381,598 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matson stock opened at $84.88 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.78 and a 1-year high of $86.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

