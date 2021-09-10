American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,844 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of CNO Financial Group worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,584,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,843,000 after buying an additional 1,012,179 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,353,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,617,000 after purchasing an additional 79,941 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,512,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,906,000 after purchasing an additional 65,987 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,491,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,716,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,502,000 after purchasing an additional 80,512 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. As a group, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

