American Century Companies Inc. Sells 205,039 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,039 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Anthem by 338.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 76.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 17.1% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $563,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ANTM. Cowen began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $371.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.82. The firm has a market cap of $90.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

