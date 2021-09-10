American Century Companies Inc. Sells 9,082 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,082 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar stock opened at $205.42 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.73 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

