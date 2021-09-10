American Century Companies Inc. Takes Position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 864,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.29% of Centerra Gold as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth $93,195,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,438,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,523,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $940,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $421,000. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGAU stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.34. Centerra Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $13.20.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. Equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.0556 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 14.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGAU shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Centerra Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

