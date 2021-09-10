American Century Companies Inc. Trims Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76,075 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Daqo New Energy worth $7,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 136.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 26.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

DQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Nomura upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Nomura Instinet raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

NYSE:DQ opened at $63.13 on Friday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $130.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.56.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $441.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.00 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

