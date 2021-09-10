American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 147,188 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.06% of Targa Resources worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,015,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,793 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 11,176,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,862,000 after buying an additional 45,685 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1,895.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,529,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $302,558,000 after buying an additional 9,051,749 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,498,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,082,000 after buying an additional 27,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,927,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,701,000 after buying an additional 3,102,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $43.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $49.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

TRGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

