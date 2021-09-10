American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV) Shares Purchased by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,143 shares during the period. American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC owned about 1.44% of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 125,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,894,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,836,000 after acquiring an additional 472,794 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 53,334 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 202,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 118,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter.

FLV stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,600. American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $62.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.01.

