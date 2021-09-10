Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Holdings Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 161.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 506.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 151,625 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2,272.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 142,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 136,167 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,440,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,086,000. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,967,000.

NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.35. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $62.94.

