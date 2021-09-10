Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Increased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $168.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $175.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

