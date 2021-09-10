Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) versus AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Critical Comparison

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get AU Optronics alerts:

This table compares AU Optronics and Analog Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Optronics N/A N/A N/A Analog Devices 26.15% 18.86% 10.62%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AU Optronics and Analog Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AU Optronics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Analog Devices 0 3 19 0 2.86

Analog Devices has a consensus price target of $182.73, indicating a potential upside of 8.24%. Given Analog Devices’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Analog Devices is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AU Optronics and Analog Devices’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AU Optronics $8.99 billion 0.67 -$608.06 million N/A N/A Analog Devices $5.60 billion 11.09 $1.22 billion $4.91 34.38

Analog Devices has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AU Optronics.

Dividends

AU Optronics pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Analog Devices pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices pays out 56.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Analog Devices has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Analog Devices is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

AU Optronics has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Analog Devices has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of AU Optronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Analog Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Analog Devices shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Analog Devices beats AU Optronics on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AU Optronics

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions. It provides solar module and solar power plant construction service. The company was founded by Kuen Yao Lee on August 12, 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices. The company was founded by Raymond P. Stata and Matthew Lorber in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for AU Optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.