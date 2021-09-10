Analysts Anticipate Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2021

Analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.32. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 575%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APLE shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,441.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,636 shares of company stock worth $81,478. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 19,942.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,268,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,915,000 after buying an additional 7,232,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762,256 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,182,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,971 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,175,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,914,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.