Analysts Anticipate Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.32. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 575%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APLE shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,441.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,636 shares of company stock worth $81,478. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 19,942.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,268,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,915,000 after buying an additional 7,232,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762,256 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,182,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,971 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,175,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,914,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

