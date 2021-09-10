Analysts Anticipate Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.65 Per Share

Analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will post earnings per share of ($2.65) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.94) and the lowest is ($3.20). Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of ($3.27) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($12.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.78) to ($10.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($7.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.68) to ($4.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $130.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.56. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $57.70 and a twelve month high of $139.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 144.6% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 162,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 96,322 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 540.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after purchasing an additional 158,523 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $31,345,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $6,835,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

