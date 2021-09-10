Analysts Anticipate Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $282.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) will report $282.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $292.00 million and the lowest is $273.04 million. Enova International reported sales of $204.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $264.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.88 million. Enova International had a net margin of 48.41% and a return on equity of 36.35%.

ENVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE ENVA opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.78. Enova International has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.20.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 8,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $299,930.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,809 shares in the company, valued at $18,143,935.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $50,064.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 86,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,028,470.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,055 shares of company stock worth $650,003 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enova International by 18.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enova International by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Enova International by 106,500.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Enova International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Enova International during the second quarter valued at $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

