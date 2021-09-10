Analysts Anticipate Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.71 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) will post sales of $85.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $87.03 million. Goldman Sachs BDC posted sales of $31.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 172.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year sales of $340.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $337.95 million to $342.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $366.94 million, with estimates ranging from $365.25 million to $368.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 85.41%. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE:GSBD opened at $19.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.47. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at $114,000. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.2% during the second quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth about $707,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the last quarter. 22.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

