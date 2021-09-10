Analysts Anticipate NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages predict that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. NETSTREIT reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NETSTREIT.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.10%.

NTST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $25.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,567.00. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 13.09 and a quick ratio of 13.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,285,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 973,551 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,639,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,817,000 after purchasing an additional 400,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,490,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,379,000 after purchasing an additional 208,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETSTREIT (NTST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.