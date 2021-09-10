Analysts Anticipate Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $722.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will report sales of $722.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $718.06 million and the highest is $728.00 million. Vista Outdoor reported sales of $575.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vista Outdoor.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.89 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VSTO shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Aegis upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 5.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $47.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.