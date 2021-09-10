Analysts Anticipate Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $328.83 Million

Analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will announce $328.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $300.14 million to $361.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals reported sales of $307.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.49 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPM opened at $45.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.21. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $55.63. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

