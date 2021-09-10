Analysts Expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to Post $1.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.39. Bank of Hawaii reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $80.13 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $99.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 72.54%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $476,556.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $494,664.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,666 shares of company stock worth $5,222,961. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 33.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 21.7% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 66,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after buying an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

