Analysts Expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will report $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. Century Communities reported sales of $794.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year sales of $4.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCS shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 505.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,245,000 after buying an additional 630,372 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,717,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,952,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after buying an additional 240,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 2,164.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 222,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after buying an additional 212,819 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $68.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.08. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $36.84 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.65%.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

